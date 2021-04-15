Mostly Dry Friday; Rain Returns Again on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected on Thursday, most of the rain stayed south of Highway 80, and we expect to see mostly dry conditions heading into Friday. For the weekend, Saturday will be wet at times, but once again the highest concentration of rain should be across our southern counties with the potential for parts of the area to stay dry. For Sunday, all of us should be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the weekend. Next week, temperatures will start a warming trend through Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for most of the week, but Tuesday will be the one day that we should see more clouds and a day we will mention a slight chance at a few showers. The next rain chances look to impact the area by NEXT Friday and Saturday.