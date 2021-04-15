Muscogee County Jail inmates to be vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Jail inmates will have the opportunity to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
According to former sheriff, John Darr, who now oversees the jail, vaccination will be optional.
The West Central Health District will be administering the vaccinations. According to Pamela Kirkland with the health district, roughly 500 doses of the vaccine have been allocated for the inmates. Darr says the jail currently holds just over 900 inmates.
“There is also another part to that too. By getting an opportunity to vaccinate these inmates, they will leave back into this community. Everybody has to realize that a number of them are going to be back in our community after they finish their time or whatever their business is at the county jail. The goal is that they are healthy enough from the vaccine,” said Darr.
Darr also addressed some questions about current COVID-19 cases inside the jail and the quality of treatment. There have been around 10 cases of COVID-19 among the inmates since January and one case was detected last week.
Darr and Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman say inmates who test positive are isolated form others who do not exhibit signs of the virus, and all inmates receive quality medical care.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.