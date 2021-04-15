Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An off-leash dog park and bar concept will be opening on 5th Avenue in Columbus this fall.
The old Uneeda Glass property will be turned into Fetch Park Columbus, featuring fenced-in AstroTurf with an open area park, seating, TVs, and food trucks that will rotate out weekly.
Fetch Park will also have a full-service bar in a vintage airstream.
The property is being developed by The Cotton Companies. President Chris Woodruff says this will be next to a mixed-use development they’re working on and a few blocks away from their Highside Market project.
“My hope is that bringing Fetch Park to Columbus will offer a new opportunity and a new attraction for everyone, all walks of life,” said Woodruff. “Whether you have a dog or not, you can come to Fetch Park and have a good time. It’s one more feather in Columbus’ cap.”
Stephen Ochs of Atlanta developed the concept with three locations currently open. Humans get in free and it’s $10 per dog. There will be dog water stations throughout the park and bark rangers to make sure all dogs and guests are safe.
