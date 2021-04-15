Opelika police searching for five theft suspects; vehicle, other items stolen

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five theft suspects.
On April 13, police began investigating multiple incidents of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property, first degree, in the Wyndham Gates subdivision area.
Five suspects are seen on camera arriving in the neighborhood at approximately 4:16 a.m. in a gray or silver Nissan Altima. Four suspects are then seen exiting the vehicle where they began pulling on door handles to numerous cars throughout the neighborhood.
The suspects entered several unlocked vehicles and took miscellaneous property, including one victim’s vehicle.
The suspects can be seen wearing face masks, gloves and one suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle and Nissan Altima.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.