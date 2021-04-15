Suspect charged in deadly shooting on Lafayette St. extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect has been extradited to Columbus to face charges.
20-year-old Tre’Various Lee is accused of shooting 26-year-old Deondray Williams in July 2020 on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Patton and Prado Drive.
Lee was being held in the Lee County Jail on separate charges. He was extradited to Columbus to face murder charges Thursday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m.
Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4295. To report anonymously, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your messages to 274637 (CRIMES).
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.