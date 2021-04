Georgia Municipal Association, Commissioner Toomey, City Leaders to Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Week ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and city leaders from across the state will join the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) in a press conference on Thursday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in Downtown Atlanta, to promote the “It’s Worth a Shot” COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign. This campaign was built to contribute to Gov. Brian Kemp’s and DPH’s goal to vaccinate as many Georgians as possible during spring and early summer 2021, reach a vaccination rate of 70 to 80%, and achieve herd immunity.