A Wet Thursday Morning for the Southern Half of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some showers and storms will make their way back to the Valley this morning, moving from west to east across Alabama and into Georgia. If you live south of Highway 80, you stand less of a chance of rain than if you live in Eufaula, Cuthbert, Americus, etc. Any thundershowers should fade away after lunchtime, and we may even manage some peeks of sun late this afternoon. A cold front moving through the Valley later today will also kick-off the downward trend in temperatures over the next several days with highs only topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
Overnight, more clouds will move back in, making for a gloomy yet cool and mainly dry Friday. Highs for Friday and Saturday may not even exceed 70. By Friday overnight into Saturday morning, more widespread rain will move back in, making for some dreary weather for the start of the weekend. As of right now though, any rain should clear out by late Saturday afternoon into the evening with the rest of the weekend looking much drier. We’ll even see some sunshine back on Sunday with highs back in the low 70s. Next week looks quiet and dry for the most part under a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable April temperatures (highs in the 70s and lows near 50).
