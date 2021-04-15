A Wet Thursday Morning for the Southern Half of the Valley

Overnight, more clouds will move back in, making for a gloomy yet cool and mainly dry Friday. Highs for Friday and Saturday may not even exceed 70. By Friday overnight into Saturday morning, more widespread rain will move back in, making for some dreary weather for the start of the weekend. As of right now though, any rain should clear out by late Saturday afternoon into the evening with the rest of the weekend looking much drier. We’ll even see some sunshine back on Sunday with highs back in the low 70s. Next week looks quiet and dry for the most part under a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable April temperatures (highs in the 70s and lows near 50).