Final defendant in major SWGA meth ring sentenced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last defendant connected to a major methamphetamine distribution ring in Southwest Georgia was sentenced, according to Peter Leary, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Kim Wesley, 48, of Nashville, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to 96 months in prison, along with eight years are supervised release. Wesley previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of meth.
“Wesley is one of 79 co-defendants in the 2016 Boris Fuller methamphetamine distribution wiretap investigation,” Peeler’s office said in a release. “All 79 defendants have been federally charged, convicted and sentenced.”
About the investigation:
Between May 17, 2016 and August 2, 2016, state and federal search warrants were obtained authorizing investigators to obtain text messages and other electronic content from relevant cell phones. A review of this found the known leader of the methamphetamine distribution ring, Boris Fuller, 42, of Moultrie, and his co-conspirators were distributing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine a week to people in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. These communications also showed that Fuller controlled a network of couriers that were traveling to Atlanta to acquire bulk quantities of methamphetamine. On October 26, 2018, Fuller was sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison and followed by 10 years of supervised release on October 26, 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Authorities estimate that an organization of 79 individuals regulated by Fuller was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in and around Moultrie from May to November 2016.
“The investigation to bring down a significant drug trafficking organization operating out of a small southwest Georgia community began four years ago. Law enforcement has never backed down from ensuring justice is served to dozens of individuals involved in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine into communities across the southeastern United States,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank our many law enforcement partners who worked together to dismantle this drug trafficking ring.”
For more information on the meth ring, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.