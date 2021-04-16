Harris County High School announces new graduation date, plans

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School has announced that the Class of 2021 will graduate on Saturday, May 15, together on Durham Field at Tiger Stadium.
A time has not yet been released for the ceremony. Like in the past, tickets will be limited for families. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graduates will only be allowed four tickets.
According to HCHS principal Tyler Dunn, the original plan was to host the ceremony on May 17 at the Columbus Civic Center, however COVID-19 restrictions would have required two separate ceremonies for the school.
“We met with senior representatives of our Student Government Association and the students expressed that they prefer to graduate together, and they felt like more of their guests would be able to attend on a Saturday,” said Dunn.
Families and friends will be responsible for maintaining appropriate social distancing. It is recommended that guests prepare for the weather, such as sunscreen and bottles of water.
“We continue to do the best we can to offer these special, milestone moments for our students,” Dunn said. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our students, parents, faculty and staff. Our intent is to best celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our graduates, which they have done despite a global pandemic. We are proud of them.”
For family and friends who can’t attend in person, the event also will be livestreamed.
