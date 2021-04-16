Home 4 Good organization working to house homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization is using its CARES funding from the state of Georgia to house more individuals in the community who are experiencing homelessness.
Home 4 Good is working to put 20 people in houses across the Chattahoochee Valley soon. The organization is asking the community to help donate everyday kitchen supplies for them to use.
“Anything you can imagine, cups, saucers, glasses, ice trays, those things that you don’t think about, you just use them every day. But the moment you’d really miss them, those are the things that make a home,” said Pat Frey, vice president of Home 4 Good.
Donations can be dropped off at the Home 4 Good office by appointment. The office is located at First Presbyterian Church on 1st Avenue. Frey said the donated items will help the individuals who are getting a home feel comfortable as soon as they move in.
