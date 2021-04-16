Local magnet school students learn about poetry from Fountain City Slam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April is National Poetry Month and a local magnet school is teaching plenty of it.
Students shared their own versions and it shows the message is reaching them.
Middle schoolers at East Columbus Magnet Academy have been learning about poetry and Thursday morning was time to share their words with the school.
“We’re Youth Literary Arts Organization that has been around for the last 10 years to provide a platform for healing and crime prevention and positive behavior,” said Jonathan S.E. Perkins, Executive Director of Fountain City Slam.
A program called “Fountain City Slam” has been working in the school to help students have the opportunity to speak on whatever they wish.
Hundreds of middle schoolers in all participated in the program.
“The kids have put a lot of work into our poetry unit this school year,” said Kimberly Evans, teacher. “I’m so happy to have Fountain City Slam here today to host the show and really get the kids to just use their voice and speak on issues that are important to them.”
The program teaches about self love and making the community a better place to live. It allows the kids to address what they see and feel in spoken word - hoping to empower and allow them grow.
Fountain City Slam Executive Director Jonathan Perkins is an award winning poet and also a stand-up comedian who has performed all across the country.
