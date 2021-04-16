Mobile food pantry coming to Columbus Dream Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A food pantry is coming to Columbus to help families in the community.
Amerigroup is partnering with Columbus Dream Center, IACT Health, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to give food out to families.
The event takes place at Columbus Dream Center Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. Attendees must wear masks and stay six feet from others.
The Dream Center is located at 4114 Oates Avenue.
