National Infantry Museum nominated again as one of ‘America’s Best Museums’

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has once again been nominated in Reader’s Choice Awards.
The NIM is nominated in two categories: ‘Best Free Museum’ and ‘Best History Museum’. The NIM won ‘Best Free Museum’ in both 2016 and 2020.
A physical prize isn’t given, however, NIM Foundation President BG Pete Jones says the bragging rights are even more important because they help the NIM gain much-deserved national attention.
It’s up to readers to select the best museum and voting is now open until May 10. People can cast a vote daily. Click here to cast your vote!
Winners will be announced Friday, May 21.
