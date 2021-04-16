Organization combating trash buildup in the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to the pandemic, more people stayed home over the past year.
According to environmentalists, this led to more trash, especially in waterways like the Chattahoochee River.
Nonprofit organization Chattahoochee River Conservancy is combating the trash with a nifty invention called trash traps, which are mesh nettings filled with buoys tethered to two sides of the river bank. The netting below still lets fish and other animals through, but traps trash and debris that are carried down the river.
According to Chris Largent, executive director of the agency, they plan to install three more traps. One trap pulls over 800 pounds of trash per year.
“As you travel down the river, you will notice large deposits of trash and debris,” said Largent. “We are trying to minimize that and minimize Columbus’ impact on the entire system. Like Eufaula has a lot of buildup, we have done some cleanups down there where we pulled out a few hundred pounds a day in just a few hours. Each time we visit the trash trap here, we are at least pulling out 100 pounds of trash a day.”
Each trash trap costs roughly between $3,000 and $4,000. The Chattahoochee River Conservancy runs completely off of donations.
For more information about the organization and how to get involved, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.