Pacelli wraps up regular season with win over Brookstone

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lucas Lesh scored four goals to lead the No. 4 Pacelli Vikings to a 8-0 win over the Brookstone Cougars on Thursday night at Rex Knight Field to put an exclamation point on their GHSA Region 4-1A Private boys soccer title.
The Vikings (15-2, 6-0) also got goals from Elliot Lopez, David Hernandez, Alex Errasti, and John Gaston.
Pacelli will host Tattnall Square in the opening round of the playoffs, with kickoff tentatively set for 6 pm ET on Wednesday at Deimel Field.
