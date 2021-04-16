Peachtree Mall in Columbus using firearm detection dog as new security measure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Peachtree Mall in Columbus is taking a proactive approach to help keep its customers safe.
The mall is implementing new safety measures.
A German Shepard, specifically trained to find firearms, has been patrolling Peachtree Mall since March. The canine is led by a trained security officer to quickly and safely resolve any detection of firearms.
The general manager of the mall says as a private property, guns are strictly prohibited and anyone entering the mall with a firearm is in violation of its code of conduct.
“We’re always constantly evaluating the needs of the mall and the security,” said General Manager TaVida Rice. “There’s a lot of the security protocols which go on behind the scenes. Of curse Jax being a beautiful dog is one that’s very visible to the public, which is why we’re speaking on this.”
The canine was provided to Peachtree Mall by Shallow Creek Kennels.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.