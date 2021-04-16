River Dragons clinch FPHL playoff berth with win over Prowlers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons clinched a spot in the FPHL Finals with a 3-1 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
The Prowlers opened the scoring on a first period goal by Thomas Municiello.
The Dragons evened things up in the second period on a score by C.J. Stubbs.
Third period goals by Nate O’Brien and Josh Pietrantonio provided the margin of victory.
Josh Rutledge earned the victory with 36 saves.
The River Dragons moved into first place and now control their own destiny. Wins in regulation over the Prowlers on Saturday and Sunday would clinch home ice advantage for the finals.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 pm ET, with Sunday’s contest set to start at 5:35 pm.
Sunday’s game is scheduled to air on Bounce TV, WTVM’s Channel 9.2.
