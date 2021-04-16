Saturday Wet at Times; Warmer & Drier on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend will start off a bit unsettled with rain chances back in the picture on Saturday. It won’t rain all day, and it won’t be a complete washout - in fact, the axis of heaviest rain should be across the southern half of the coverage area again, but everyone needs to be prepared for some showers at some point during the day and night. There may be some lingering showers on Sunday across our southern counties, but Sunday will be a day of improvement with decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Look for a mostly sunny start early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, but a quick increase in clouds and a slight chance of showers in the forecast by Tuesday. We should be dry on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures cooling back off - highs in the lower 70s and lows down in the 40s - with the next storm system that will impact our area due in here by next Friday and Saturday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that and fine-tune things as we get closer.