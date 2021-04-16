Suspect facing meth trafficking charges after Russell Co. drug bust

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff held a press conference Friday evening on a drug bust.
Ronnie Griffin, Jr., 41, is facing charges for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Griffin was arrested at around 11 a.m. The arrest was the result of an investigation that began several weeks ago after authorities were notified that he was taking trips to and from out of town, running large quantities of meth. Griffin was stopped for a traffic violation in the 3200 block of 11th Avenue in Phenix City.
During the investigation, the following were recovered:
- Nearly two pounds of meth (ice) with a street value of $85,000
- $300 worth of heroin
- $7,045 in U.S. currency
- Four vehicles
Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor said Griffin has been arrested for narcotics in the past. Taylor said he believes Griffin was supplying drugs to other local dealer.
Griffin is being held in the Russell County Jail without bond.
