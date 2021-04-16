Third arrest made in Tuskegee 4-year-old’s shooting death

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has made a third arrest in to the February drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old Davion Tarver at an area apartment complex.
On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force took 18-year-old Tremont Jerido Jr. into custody in Phenix City. Jerido’s arrest follows those of Joshua Washington and Emanuel Howard Jr., both also 18.
Jerido was transported to the Macon County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond on a capital murder charge and a $15,000 bond for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Pleasant Street Apartments off Pleasant Springs Drive in Tuskegee.
When officers arrived, they found Tarver in critical condition. Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins said a stray bullet entered the child’s apartment complex, striking him in the head. The boy later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Tuskegee Police Department’s Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
