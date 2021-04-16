Three Carver Tigers sign college basketball scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With their 2021 GHSA state championship trophy on display, three Carver High girls basketball players signed college scholarship offers on Friday afternoon.
Point guard D’Miya Beacham is staying close to home, signing with Chattahoochee Valley.
“I’ve actually been playing with Coach Woods since AAU, so he took me in and I feel like that was a better decision for me.” Beacham said. “It feels great. I’m excited, I’m ready to play, I’m ready to see how I feel on the next level.”
Center EnyShuan Jones and forward Khamaya Edmonds will continue to be teammates, as the post players signed with East Georgia State.
“When I went on my campus visit, it was just like the teammates were so welcoming,” Jones said. “I had already made friends, I was already cool with all of them, so I just felt like this was the environment that I wanted to spend my college years in.”
When I went to go watch them play, it just felt like Carver,” said Edmonds. “Watching them play, it’s like Carver but more intense. It feels good that I can continue something that I love to do and go on to the next level.”
