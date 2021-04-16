Two men, one woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two LaGrange men and one woman on multiple drug charges.
On April 15, deputies responded to Eleanor St. in LaGrange in reference to checking the home for a person that possibly had a warrant for their arrest. While searching for the suspect, deputies found methamphetamine and Xanax bars in bags in plain view and some that had been poured on the ground in an attempt to destroy the items in plain view.
Deputies contacted Narcotics Investigators who obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Three individuals were arrested and charged with the following:
- Deanna Marie Potts
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- John Curtis Cooley
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Daniel Eugene Allen
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
During the search warrant three guns, a large amount of cash, small bags of marijuana, approximately 8,741 pills with an estimated street value of nearly $44,000, and 8 ounces of methamphetamine which has a street value of approximately $7,000, were all recovered from the location.
