Annual Shred Day to be held at Columbus Technical College

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau is partnering wot Keep Columbus Beautiful to host their annual Shred Day.
The drive-thru event takes place Saturday, April 17 at Columbus Technical College from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Residents are allowed a max of four boxes or four bags per person. All items to be shredded must be placed in the trunk of your vehicle for those working at the event to easily grab. Those who bring items to be shredded are asked to not bring metals, binders, plastic, or cardboard
