Lanes to close in Auburn for construction work

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Some lanes will be closed in Auburn next week.
Monday, crews will be resurfacing Samford Avenue between Denson Drive and East University Drive beginning at 8 a.m. Work will last from April 19 to April 23 through the end of each day.
Work will also be done to improve a sidewalk along Gay Street at the intersection of Tichenor Avenue, which will close the northbound lane of Gay Street. Work is expected to end Monday if there are no interruptions.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.