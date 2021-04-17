Sexual Assault Support Center hosts Teal the Town event in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sexual Assault Support Center held its Teal the Town event in downtown Columbus Friday evening.
The event was held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
There was fun and games for a night of supporting survivors as a away to create awareness of sexual assault. The center, located at 909 Talbotton Road, provides free and confidential counseling and empowers families by providing awareness and training toward the prevention of gender-based violence.
