Stray Showers for Saturday Then Sunshine Around on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see some intervals of sun and clouds for Saturday with showers around, especially in the evening hours. Highs will only be in the upper-60s with clouds and stray showers keeping us a little bit cooler. Tonight will feature the best shot at some rain with a 50% coverage to make for prime sleeping weather as low temperatures check in around the mid-50s. We will see some stray showers around during the early portions of Sunday, but by the later morning hours we will see sunshine making a return before some clouds build in during the evening hours with highs in the mid-70s. We kick off the work week with sunshine and highs in the upper-70s across the valley and will see our highs dip back to the mid-70s by midweek. Showers and storms return to the forecast next Friday/Saturday as a disturbance to our west moves through our region.