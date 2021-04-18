Columbus youth soccer team gives back to homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus youth soccer club team is helping give back to the homeless community through a service project.
The Ranger U-nine through U-12 girls team presented donations to the Homeless Resource Network at the soccer fields on Woodruff Farm Road Saturday morning.
They collected these donations at a drive back in March where people donated travel sized toiletries.
Their team motto is ‘Rangers Lead the Way’ and this service project is one way they’re showing how they do that on and off the field.
