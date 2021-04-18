Ground broken at Odis Spencer Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School district has broken ground at the site of the soon-to-be Odis Spencer Stadium. The city’s new sports complex will be a multi-purpose facility, with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events.
The construction also continues the cities commitment to South Columbus.
“There’s been millions of dollars invested in road projects, demolitions and the Spencer School constructed by the MCSD.” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said. “It’s going to make South Columbus a destination. It’s going to have people from around the community coming down here for athletic events. It’s going to be a source of pride for the whole city.”
The MCSD expects the facility to be fully operational toward the end of 2022.
