Keep Columbus Beautiful, Better Business Bureau holds annual shred event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful and Better Business Bureau held their annual shred event Saturday afternoon.
This event happens twice a year - once in the spring and once in the fall.
The event gives everyone the opportunity to pack up their important documents and have them shredded for free. People arrived with bags and boxes of papers to shred as a community.
“It feels really good because most importantly we can keep our city clean and we can make sure we are green city so can you call beautiful as the model to keep him as clean and green and so that’s what this event is about and we just love being able to do it for the community,” said Charnae Ware with Keep Columbus Beautiful.
The main purpose of this event is to keep the environment safe but also your private information safe as well.
