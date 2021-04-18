Much More Settled Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see lots of sunshine around for Sunday with highs in the mid-70s as we settle into a much more settled weather pattern heading into next week. Some clouds will build in overnight but will move out before Monday morning to kick off the work week with even more sunshine around! Highs are in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and climb to the upper 70s by Tuesday as we introduce a measly 10% shot at a light shower. Wednesday brings more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s where they will stay through the end of the week. By Saturday, we will get our high temperatures back to the mid-70s with our best shot at a shower or storm as a low pressure system moving in from the west brings rain back to our neck of the woods. Once this disturbance moves out, it looks like we will be bright, sunny, and warm again for the rest of the weekend.