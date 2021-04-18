Opelika group supports local businesses impacted by pandemic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in East Alabama, a group is looking to support their small, local businesses in a huge way especially after the impact the pandemic has on small businesses.
Several citizens are part of the Opelika Cash Cab - a group that chooses one local business each month to send love and money to all day. Today’s lucky business? Taylor Made Designs over on Main Street.
Businesses and restaurants are one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for small, local businesses like Taylor Made Designs, it was even worse.
“Very difficult, I mean, when we got shut down in March of last year, I honestly didn’t know what it was going to do - cause this business supports us and my daughter who runs the store,” said Lynn Bradakis, Taylor Made Designs owner.
This is the story of many small business owners in Opelika - and the group Opelika Cash Cab came to help save the day.
“We were talking about how nervous we were for local businesses,” said Rosanna McGinnis, Opelika Cash Mob member. “I love living in Opelika. It’s stores like Taylor Made and all the little small shops that really make it such a great place to be and we wanted to do something to support them.”
The concept is simple - the group chooses a different local business each month to flood the business with cash.
The group sharing love for Taylor Made Designs Saturday to also celebrate the store’s 21st birthday. Members are encouraged to spend at least twenty dollars, and they can help either in person or virtually.
“If they can’t make it by on that Saturday, they’ll do a gift card online, or they’ll come in the next week and they’re like ‘I just couldn’t get here by Saturday, you know, I’m here to support you - and we’ll take it any way it comes.”
“Shop local - because these are the people that are supporting us, these are the businesses that are giving to our sports teams and to our events and being involved in the chamber and just creating the community that we love to live in.”
Opelika Cash Cab’s next destination is Steak Factory in May.
