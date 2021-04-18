Pleasant Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second half of the weekend turned out to be a good one weather wise! Hope you enjoyed it, because more on the same is coming for tomorrow. For tonight we drop into the upper 40s and low 50s Valley wide under partly to mostly clear skies. Monday afternoon is a winner with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs exactly where they should be this time of the year in the upper 70s. Tuesday we will briefly increase the cloud cover with a stray (10% chance) shower potential, with highs in the low to middle 70s, ahead of a shot of cooler air. Wednesday and Thursday will be gorgeous, but noticeably cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s, meanwhile lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some scattered frost can’t be ruled out in our northern communities Thursday morning, but we don’t anticipate this to be widespread by any means. Next weekend is trending more unsettled with a good chance of some showers and storms by Saturday. Stay with Storm Team 9 for the latest!