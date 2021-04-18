Police searching for suspect in Mahan Dr. fatal stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have developed a suspect in the fatal stabbing on Mahan Dr.
Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Zephaniah Parkman for the murder of 24-year-old Cortez Averette.
On Saturday, April 17, Columbus police responded to the 2200 block of Mahan Dr. in regards to a stabbing where they found Averette lying near the front door of a residence unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Averette was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact corporal Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or by email at SHayes@columbusga.org.
