Beautiful Start to the Week; Even Cooler Weather on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday off to an absolutely gorgeous start across the Chattahoochee Valley with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Highs today will climb into the low to mid 70s then push into the upper 70s tomorrow despite some more clouds around. Ahead of a cold front coming our way mid-week, clouds will increase overnight and bring a low-end rain chance (10% coverage) for Tuesday—most of us will stay dry though. We’ll see some sunshine return tomorrow afternoon that will stick around for the next few days. The cold front moves through on Wednesday, bringing highs down into the upper 60s and low 70s for then and Thursday. Thursday and Friday mornings will feature much cooler than average temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Most of us should stay frost-free, but we could see a few frosty spots in the northern tier of the Valley on those days, so just be mindful of that before heading to bed each night.