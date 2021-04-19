Brookstone tennis advances to GHSA second round

By Jonathon Hoppe | April 19, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 8:51 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Brookstone School girls tennis team has advanced to the GHSA 1-A Private second round after a 5-0 defeat of Strong Rock Christian School in the opening round of the state tournament.

Singles: Wynn Mayher (6-0,6-0) Mattie Albright (6-0, 6-0) and Jordan Brown (6-0, 6-2).

Doubles: Maria Eckstein and Marianna Branch (6-1,6-0), Ella Arnold and Susan Middlebrooks (6-3, 6-0).

The Cougars will host the winner of Aquinas High School and Whitefield Academy in the second round.

