Ft. Benning names winners of 2021 Best Ranger Competition

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning hosted its Best Ranger Competition last week and has named the winners.
1st Lt. Vince Paikowski and 1st Lt. Alastair Keys of the 75th Ranger Regiment were announced as the winners of this year’s competition.
It was Fort Benning’s 37th annual competition. The match started in 1982 and was originally created to salute the best two-man team in the ranger department at Fort Benning. Now, it determines the best two-man team from the entire United States armed forces.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.