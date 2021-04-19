Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Briley Rd. in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway on Briley Road, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 18 at approximately 1:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Briley Road just off of Stovall Road in Troup County in regards to an unknown male who was found unresponsive and possibly dead in a car on the side of the road. Once they arrived on scene, the car appeared to have multiple bullet holes and the victim was struck several times.
Deputies and investigators identified the victim as 52-year-old Alan Dale Huguley.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information on this case is asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616.
