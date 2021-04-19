Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center hosts first COVID-19 friendly event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - To add to the list of several businesses and organizations adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local venue in East Alabama is taking their turn. The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center held its first in person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center opened their doors to Auburn only in 2019 - they didn’t even get through their first season of performances before shutting down due to COVID-19.
How have they adapted? Seating pods - along with regular COVID-19 protocols like mask wearing and sanitizing. Amy Miller with the arts center says they’re expecting around seven-hundred people for tonight’s show. Attendees will be seated in two-person or four-person pods, depending on the number of their party
Attendees have the option to sit in a two or four person pod area - and must also use regular protocols like wearing masks.
“It’s important to acknowledge our community and how patient they’ve been with us and the performing arts center during this time,” said Amy Miller, Director of Programming and Education. “We’re again so excited to have them back and connect artists on our stages with our special community here in Auburn.”
Miller says they’re extremely grateful to have an outdoor amphitheater to even have this opportunity - as beforehand, they were only able to provide virtual concerts to the local community. She says they don’t know how long they’ll be doing COVID friendly concerts, but they project it’ll be for a while.
“We accept the pods - we hate the pods. We want to be shoulder to shoulder with hundreds and thousands of people - at concerts, at sporting events, i’m not kidding. You know, I’m not gonna tell you a lie, but we get it,” said attendee Kerri Bradley.
Many of their upcoming shows are currently sold out, as these performances are rescheduled from last year, but they will have future events soon to join in on the entertainment.
