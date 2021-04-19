Pfizer asks for clearance to vaccinate kids ages 12-15; East Ala. parents react

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -_Half of all Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is hoping to get more people vaccinated by getting authorization for its vaccine for people 12 to 15-years-old.
Currently, only people 16 and older are authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine.
Some East Alabama moms and dads said they plan to take a ‘wait and see’ approach.
“I’m not saying that we won’t ever in the future, but it needs to be out a little bit more before to see how people react before I give it to the kids,” said mom of two Erin Hurst.
Richard Glaze has one son and said he’s open to getting him vaccinated later down the road.
“I probably won’t do it immediately, but just shortly after just to make sure there aren’t any side effects or anything like that,” he said.
According to the CEO of Pfizer, they hope to start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds before the start of the school year next fall.
Officials at Pfizer said the company’s phase 3 clinical trials show it’s vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective in 12 to 15-year-olds.
