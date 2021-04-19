Quiet Week Ahead; Cool-Down Coming By Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will have one more really warm day coming our way on Tuesday with highs nearing the 80 degree mark with more clouds than sun at times. It may not be out of the question to see a passing shower, but we’ll keep the rain coverage mention at 10% or less for now. By mid-week, a big cool-down will be coming our way with highs dropping into the 60s and lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows back in the 30s and 40s. In fact, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the normally colder spots to see some patchy frost early Thursday morning. It is getting late in the season to see these kind of chances, and this will probably be the last one in our forecast. We’ll warm things up a bit Friday with highs back in the mid 70s and clouds increasing, and then the next decent chance of rain moves in on Saturday - we expect some storms in the mix, but severe weather shouldn’t be a concern as of right now. We will be watching it closely for you. At the moment, Sunday and early next week look dry and much warmer.