Two suspects wanted for damaging and removing beloved statue from downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspect are wanted for damaging and removing a statue from downtown Columbus.
According to Columbus police, two males damaged and removed the May Flower statue located at the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway. The incident happened April 11 at around 1 a.m.
Photos of the suspects have been released.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the investigation is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3424. To report anonymously, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
