Well-known gang member charged after drug arrest in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson | April 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 3:42 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known gang member in the community is now behind bars.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Gineli Gray fled from police after a traffic stop at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and 15th Street.

Reports say the traffic stops was due to officials recieving word that Radio Co-Op Cab number 14 in Wilson Apartments was selling drugs.

Gray also has outstanding warrants in Russell County and Columbus and is facing multiple charges.

