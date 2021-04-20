Alabama governor visits EAMC community COVID-19 vaccine clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made a stop in the Auburn Tuesday to applaud the efforts of the East Alabama Medical Center’s (EAMC) community COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
EAMC is still consistently doling out doses of the vaccine at the clinic located on Opelika Road.
“At our full capacity of 1,520 people, that’s 50 to 55 people every 15 minutes that come through the door,” said Bruce Zartman with EAMC.
The governor’s visit came just after EAMC reached a new milestone: 80,000 doses of the vaccine administered.
“You all, that’s impressive,” Ivey said. “So many volunteers are here from all walks of life helping and have been since February. So, this is truly a community effort.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), about 37 percent of people in Lee County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Auburn students Brandan Belser, Jr. and Caroline Keim will soon be added to the ranks. The two received their shots as part of the governor’s visit.
“It’s very important that I come today, not only to get my second dose of the vaccine but also to represent all 30,000 students and show them that this is a great course of action for the Auburn family,” Belser said.
Keim agreed.
“It was a great experience,” she said. “I’m just so thankful to be here.”
Alabama trails in national averages for vaccination rates. While 50 percent of Americans have now received at least one dose of the shot, according to data from ADPH, that’s the case for more than 37 percent of Alabamians. Ivey discussed the state’s approach going forward during Tuesday’s visit.
“With centers like this done by the community, that helps a lot,” she said. “We’re also just now getting a full vaccine supply into the state, so that’s helping.”
