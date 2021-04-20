Auburn man killed in single-vehicle accident on Alabama 14 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Auburn man.
The accident happened on Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 3:15 a.m.
21-year-old Jerimiah Jones was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2007 Volvo S80 he was driving left the roadway and struck a mailbox before striking a tree.
The crash occurred on Alabama 14 at the 210 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Notasulga, in Lee County.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.