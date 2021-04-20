Colder Temps, Frost Possibilities on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful day with temperatures well into the 70s and lower 80s, we are going to see a major change going into Wednesday and Thursday with a cold front that will bring a blast of cooler temperatures to the Chattahoochee Valley. Look for highs in the 60s on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky, but winds may be gusting more than 30 miles per hour at times. Wednesday night, we will likely see our coldest temperatures - lows in the 30s and 40s, and the potential for frost in the normally colder spots. Thursday, highs will climb back to the upper 60s and lower 70s, and then we will have another chilly night with potential for 30s and 40s going into Friday morning. We will start the process of warming up on Friday with mid 70s out ahead of the next storm system that has potential to bring rain and storms on Saturday, with some of those storms being strong to severe. We’ll have to keep an eye on things for you. Sunday, we will dry out and warm back up to the mid 70s, and the 80s are back for the first and middle parts of next week.