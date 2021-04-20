Gambling proposal bills have been assigned to committees

There is no date set yet on when the gambling proposal would be in committee, however, Blackshear said the four-bill package has been assigned to different committees. Blackshear said the constitutional amendment and SB310 to set up the Alabama Gaming Commission will be in the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee. SB309, which sets up the lottery and scholarships will be in the Ways and Means Education Committee and SB311 will be in the House State Government Committee.