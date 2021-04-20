Lee County DA’s office raises awareness of child abuse and prevention

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Tuesday, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office brought the community together for child abuse awareness and prevention day.
Officials from the DA’s office, child advocacy groups, and local law enforcement came together to read a proclamation at the Lee County Justice Center. The event was in an effort to show the community how prevalent the issue of child abuse is and how the community can work together to prevent it from happening.
“It’s important because child abuse thrives in secrecy,” said Katherine Cochrane with Twin Cedars child advocacy center. “It thrives behind closed doors. By bringing it to the forefront, by engaging in conversations about it, we can hopefully recognize its signs and symptoms to prevent its occurrence.”
Also, Tuesday’s proceeds from Niffer’s restaurant will go to the Rape Counselors of East Alabama.
