Local physician donates $700K to Fort Valley State University, amphitheater named in his parent’s honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus physician Alonzo E. Jones and his wife Kathy have gifted their alma mater, Fort Valley State University, a total of $700,000 since 2017.
During a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Fort Valley State University President Paul Jones announced the naming of the newly constructed Christine and Willie Jones Amphitheater. The name honors the late parents of Dr. Alonzo Jones, who had eight of their 13 children graduate from FVSU to become successful physicians and business professionals.
The Christine and Willie Jones Amphitheater is located at the center of the FVSU campus and can accommodate 600 people.
“In reflecting on the significant impact of the Jones family’s philanthropy, it is quite the honor for our university to be on the receiving end of such generosity,” said Dr. Paul Jones, president of FVSU. “This endowment literally cements the legacy of this great family in FVSU history and is a testament to the outstanding accomplishments of our alumni.”
In addition to the amphitheater naming, ceremonies also included the surprise announcement of the new Dr. Alma Jones Endowed Professorship of Social Justice. Dr. Alma Jones was the first of the eight siblings to attend FVSU. The endowed professorship is the first in the school’s history.
