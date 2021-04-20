MCSD teacher to compete in national competition after recognized for outstanding work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County School District teacher will represent the state of Georgia in a national competition.
Richards Middle School’s Stan Shively received high honors as the recipient of the 2021 Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award. The award is presented by National History Day, which recognizes the outstanding work of teachers and dedication to their students.
Shively will compete in the National History Day Contest against teachers across the nation for a $10,000 prize. The national winner will be announced June 19 during a virtual ceremony.
