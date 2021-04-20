No-shows for COVID-19 vaccinations cause vaccine to be wasted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Health Department officials are encouraging people to cancel their vaccination appointments as opposed to merely not showing up to be vaccinated.
Pamela Kirkland with the health department says there have been several vaccine clinics where people did not show for their appointments, which caused the department to waste vaccine.
There are two ways to cancel vaccination appointments with the health department. People can click the link in the email they receive after registering online, or contact the call center at 706-653-6613 to cancel the appointment.
